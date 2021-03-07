Texas Tech vs Baylor College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN

Texas Tech (17-8) vs Baylor (20-1) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raiders are red hot at just the right time.

Granted, playing at home against TCU and Iowa State will help that, but they beat Texas, too. The team has shot as well as it has all year, it’s getting to the rim more and more, and compared to the way it’s been from the outside for most of the season, it’s been strong from three.

The defense is still terrific – no one has hit 30% from three in the last five games – and the team was good enough to give Baylor a push back when Baylor was Baylor. If the Bears go cold like they did against Kansas – and the Texas Tech D has the ability to make that happen – look out.

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears have been a bit flaky since their three weeks off in February – awful in the 71-58 loss to Kansas and fantastic in the win over Oklahoma State.

The offense has started working again over the last two games hitting well over 50% overall and over 40% from three.

Texas Tech showed off the offensive punch against the mediocre teams, and kept up in a loss to West Virginia a month ago, but for the most part, Baylor has the style to take control and make the game played at its style. It can grind down when needed, but it’s got the O to go on the runs the Red Raiders can’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor certainly doesn’t need this game and it might want to rest up a bit and get ready for what’s coming, but if it wants to lock down a 1 seed – which it should be able to do no matter what – an impressive performance here almost makes the Big 12 Tournament just an exhibition.

Texas Tech will get the D working, but it’ll be too late. The Bears will get out to a hot start and keep pushing when it has to.

Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 74, Texas Tech 68

Line: Baylor -8, o/u: 139.5

