Texas Southern vs Prairie View Prediction, Game Preview: SWAC Tournament Final

SWAC Tournament Final: Texas Southern vs Prairie View prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Southern vs Prairie View Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Network: ESPNU

Texas Southern (15-8) vs Prairie View (16-4) Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

The Tigers got by Jackson State 84-81 in overtime, needing to push through despite dominating on the boards and shooting better overall.

The defense is terrific at getting out on the three, there aren’t a whole slew of mistakes and turnovers, and they’re good enough on the free throw line to matter against a Prairie View defense that gets hit with a whole lot of fouls. However …

Why Prairie View Will Win

The Panthers got them twice already.

They beat the Tigers 73-67 in mid-January when they nailed everything from the free throw line and forced 21 turnovers, and they won again a few weeks ago 77-75 when they missed everything from the free throw line … and forced 21 turnovers.

This isn’t a mistake-prone Texas Southern team, but Prairie View knows how to come up with a ton of steals and make offenses screw up. Texas Southern doesn’t hit enough from three, and if Prairie View is merely okay from the outside, it wins.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not always pretty or consistent, but Prairie View has the defense to keep down a Texas Southern offense that isn’t going to hit 40% from the outside. The Panthers will be just good enough at getting to the rim and just competent enough from the outside to win.

Texas Southern vs Prairie View Prediction, Line

Prairie View 76, Texas Southern 71

Must See Rating: 3

