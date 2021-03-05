Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Texas Southern Tigers vs Prairie View A&M Panthers prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Blackshear Field, Prairie View, TX

Network: ESPN3

Texas Southern (0-0) vs Prairie View A&M (0-0) Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

Can the Tigers put together enough of a defense to at least hold serve?

The offense wasn’t anything special – it was able to move the ball but couldn’t put the biscuit in the basket – and the defense didn’t help. There wasn’t a pass rush and there weren’t enough takeaways to matter.

However, there’s just enough back to hope that experience matters. The star power might be missing, but this was a relatively young team two years ago that went through the 0-11 growing pains.

Why Prairie View A&M Will Win

The Panthers are going to be dangerous.

Southern and Alabama A&M are going to be the stars of the SWAC, but Prairie View A&M has the guys on the defensive front seven to come up with a strong season as it goes on, and the offensive front should be a force. The Panthers had the best O in the SWAC, were great in pass protection, and rolled up 484 yards per game.

Expect more of the same.

Texas Southern will be better than it was in 2019, but it’s still a building job.

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Prairie View A&M muscle flex.

The lines should take over right away, the defense will be a force, and Texas Southern will suffer way too many empty drives in the first half without the ability to come back in the second.

Texas Southern vs Prairie View A&M Prediction, Line

Prairie View A&M 40, Texas Southern 17

Line: Prairie View A&M -19.5, o/u: 55.5

