Texas Southern vs Mount St. Mary's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

NCAA Tournament First Four: (16) Texas Southern (16-8) vs (16) Mount St. Mary’s (12-10) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Southern vs Mount St. Mary’s Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 17

Game Time: 5:10

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: truTV

Texas Southern vs Mount St. Mary’s Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

The Tigers came on over the second half of the season winning their last nine games and 14 of the last 15 after overcoming a 2-7 start. They did it with a relentless scoring style that didn’t do much from three, but attacked and kept on attacking averaging 75 points per game.

They’re amazing on the glass – they own the offensive boards – and they’re fantastic in transition after coming up with the defensive rebound. They play a fun, high-energy style that has no problem overcoming a slew of mistakes – and there are a ton of them – by going on big scoring runs.

It’s a problem for a Mount St. Mary’s team that turns the ball over a ton. Expect a whole lot of Texas Southern transition points.

Why Mount St. Mary’s Will Win

The Mountaineers struggled, they were 8-10 and going nowhere in the NEC, and then it all came together.

They won their final four games including a shocking upset over Bryant to take the NEC with a defense that picked a great time to put together one of its best stretches of the season.

They have to rebound well to win. They dominated the class over the last few games, they generate a whole lot of points on the inside, and they’re great at stopping teams from three.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Mount St. Mary’s can’t move with the Tigers.

The Mountaineers thrive when they can stop teams from three and then grab the rebound, and Texas Southern doesn’t care about that – it can’t shoot from three, anyway.

It’s about a massive a contrast in styles as there’s going to be in the early round of the tournament with Texas Southern hitting fast enough to go on a few nice runs, and it’ll end up making at least five more free throws – it’ll get to the line a whole lot more.

Texas Southern vs Mount St. Mary’s Prediction, Line

Texas Southern 74, Mount St. Mary’s 71

Line: Mount St. Mary’s -2, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

