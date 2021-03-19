Tennessee vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (5) Tennessee (18-8) vs (12) Oregon State (17-12) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

Tennessee vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers might have been rocked by Oregon in early March, but that was in over the last several weeks with a 6-1 run and a Pac-12 Championship to get into the fun.

The scoring switch flipped on, with the team scoring more consistently over the streak and doing a better job from the field, hitting 50% or better three of the last five games and getting to 45% or better as a given, especially because the threes are popping.

After going 0-for-10 from three against Cal, the Beavers have been unstoppable from the outside against everyone except in that big loss to Oregon. It’s a strong team from three, the defense was the best in the Pac-12 at guarding from the outside, and it’s a strong free throw shooting team in the clutch.

Why Tennessee Will Win

Will we get good Tennessee or bad Tennessee?

This team was way, way too inconsistent throughout the season to assume a big run is coming, but when it’s on, it’s got the talent and the upside to make some noise.

There aren’t a ton of turnovers, the defense forces a slew of mistakes, and the defense was No. 1 in the SEC in points allowed per game. Teams are shooting under 40% against the Vols on the year with a good inside presence, lots of blocks, and burst and passing to capitalize on the takeaways.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee has big problems against teams that can rebound well, and that’s not Oregon State.

The Beavers have the defense to make the Vols go cold for long stretches, but there are way too many fouls, not enough takeaways, and there’s just enough missing to go cold for a few stretches.

Tennessee is a wee bit of a momentum team. As long as it’s on early with a few makes, it’ll get by.

Tennessee vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Tennessee 76, Oregon State 67

Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

