Syracuse vs NC State College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs NC State prediction and college basketball game preview.

Syracuse vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Syracuse (15-8) vs NC State (13-9) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

The defense has done its thing over the last few games.

It was able to keep North Carolina from doing much of anything consistently in a 72-70 Orange win, and then it shot down Clemson just enough to come into the ACC Tournament on a bit of a streak.

For all of the good things NC State has been doing lately, it still isn’t rebounding all that well and the defense isn’t anything special. Syracuse should be able to hit the offensive boards hard, but …

Why NC State Will Win

The Orange don’t shoot consistently well enough from three to take advantage of the mediocre NC State defense from the outside.

The Wolfpack have been on a terrific run of five straight wins, taking down Pitt in two tight games and stunning Virginia along the way. It’s shooting lights out from the field – 50% or better in three of the last five games games – by getting to the rim, forcing a ton of fouls, and getting to the free throw line.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse won the first two meetings by making just about everything from the free throw line and coming up with a ton of offensive rebounds – double-digits in both games.

The Wolfpack couldn’t hit from three in the first meeting and couldn’t seem to come up with a stop against the Orange in the other.

NC State is playing a bit better lately, but Syracuse has the formula – including forcing a ton of takeaways – to make it a threezie.

Syracuse vs NC State Prediction, Line

Syracuse 73, NC State 68

Line: Syracuse -2, o/u: 146

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

