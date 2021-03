Sun Belt Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Sun Belt football schedule 2021 composite. Week by week ranking of all of the games.

Sun Belt Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, September 2

East Carolina vs Appalachian State (in Charlotte)

Saturday, September 4

Louisiana at Texas

Army at Georgia State

Southern Miss at South Alabama

Baylor at Texas State

ULM at Kentucky

Southern at Troy

Citadel at Coastal Carolina

Gardner Webb at Georgia Southern

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Appalachian State at Miami

Memphis at Arkansas State

Kansas at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at North Carolina

Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

Liberty at Troy

Texas State at FIU

South Alabama at Bowling Green

Nicholls State at Louisiana

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

Georgia Southern at Arkansas

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

Arkansas State at Washington

Troy at Southern Miss

Ohio at Louisiana

Charlotte at Georgia State

Incarnate Word at Texas State

Elon at Appalachian State

Jackson State at ULM

Alcorn State at South Alabama

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 25

Louisiana at Georgia Southern

Marshall at Appalachian State

Georgia State at Auburn

Arkansas State at Tulsa

Texas State at Eastern Michigan

Troy at ULM

UMass at Coastal Carolina

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 2

Appalachian State at Georgia State

Arkansas State at Georgia Southern

Troy at South Carolina

Louisiana at South Alabama

ULM at Coastal Carolina

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 6

Thursday, October 7

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

Saturday, October 9

Georgia Southern at Troy

South Alabama at Texas State Georgia State at ULM

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 7

Tuesday, October 12

Appalachian State at Louisiana

Thursday, October 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama

Saturday, October 16

Troy at Texas State Liberty at ULM

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 8

Wednesday, October 20

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State

Thursday, October 21

Louisiana at Arkansas State

Saturday, October 23

Texas State at Georgia State

South Alabama at ULM

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 9

Thursday, October 28

Troy at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, October 30

Georgia State at Georgia Southern

Arkansas State at South Alabama

Texas State at Louisiana

ULM at Appalachian State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 10

Thursday, November 4

Georgia State at Louisiana

Saturday, November 6

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

Appalachian State at Arkansas State

South Alabama at Troy

ULM at Texas State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, November 13

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina

Louisiana at Troy

South Alabama at Appalachian State

Georgia Southern at Texas State

Arkansas State at ULM

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Louisiana at Liberty

BYU at Georgia Southern

Arkansas State at Georgia State

Appalachian State at Troy

Texas State at Coastal Carolina

South Alabama at Tennessee

ULM at LSU

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, November 27

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama

Troy at Georgia State

Texas State at Arkansas State

ULM at Louisiana

Saturday, December 4

Rocket Mortgage Sun Belt Football Championship Game