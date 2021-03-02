Stanford Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Stanford Cardinal 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Sept. 4 Kansas State (in Arlington)

Sept. 11 at USC

Sept. 18 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 25 UCLA

Oct. 2 Oregon

Oct. 8 at Arizona State

Oct. 16 at Washington State

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Washington

Nov. 5 Utah

Nov. 13 at Oregon State

Nov. 20 Cal

Nov. 27 Notre Dame

Stanford Football Schedule Analysis: All you can reasonably ask out of a team is to play one Power Five non-conference game. Stanford is playing three. Make your Vanderbilt jokes all you want, but the Cardinal will go on the road, to go along with the battle with Kansas State in Arlington and the regular season-ender to Notre Dame.

If that wasn’t interesting enough, the Pac-12 season opens up at USC as part of a run of the first three games away from home before hosting UCLA. In a big break, though, the Cardinal get Oregon, Washington, Utah and Cal at home with only one game away from Palo Alto after October 16th.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Arizona, Colorado