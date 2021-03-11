Southland FCS Spring Football Predictions, Game Previews: Week 4

Southland predictions and FCS spring football game previews for Nicholls vs Sam Houston State, Lamar vs McNeese, Northwestern State vs SE Louisiana

Southland Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, FCS Game Previews

FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4

Lamar vs McNeese

Northwestern State vs SE Louisiana

Nicholls vs Sam Houston State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Elliott T Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Nicholls (3-0) vs Sam Houston State (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the FCS, go to BetMGM

What’s Going To Happen

Sam Houston State survived a 43-38 blast of a shootout against SE Louisiana with 672 yards of total offense with a monster 428-yard, two touchdown day from QB Eric Schmid – he ran for 88 yards, too.

The Bearkats might need that again to keep up with a high-octane Nicholls O.

The Colonels rolled through their first two games and had to work a little bit to get by Northwestern State, but QB Lindsay Scott was once again fantastic with 299 passing yards and three scores along with 91 yards on the ground.

The Sam Houston State defensive front will hold up against the Colonel running game, and Schmid and the O will do just enough in the fourth quarter to survive huge offensive day from Scott.

Nicholls vs Sam Houston State Prediction, Line

Sam Houston State 34, Nicholls 30

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

5: UEFA Championship League second leg

1: The Real World Homecoming

NEXT: Lamar vs McNeese