Southern Illinois vs Youngstown State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Youngstown State Penguins prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Southern Illinois vs Youngstown State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, OH

Network: ESPN+

Southern Illinois (1-1) vs Youngstown State (0-2) Game Preview

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

You don’t just dropkick North Dakota State 38-14 without being able to do something right.

Southern Illinois lost the opener to North Dakota when the defense struggled against the run, but it all came together with a brilliant performance against the Bison. And how did it work?

Time of possession.

The Saluki defense wasn’t anything special, but the offense seemingly converted every third down try as the team held on to the ball for 41 minutes and never let the Bison get into a groove.

Youngstown State couldn’t stop Northern Iowa on third downs in the 21-0 loss and only had the ball for 26 minutes.

Why Youngstown State Will Win

The defense hasn’t been bad.

The offense has struggled, but to be fair, it went against North Dakota State and Northern Iowa – SIU loss for the Bison aside, the two stars of the MVC. The D, though, allowed just six points to the Panthers before a late run that put it away, and it has just enough to keep SIU’s offense from going off.

The Salukis were great throwing the ball against the Bison, but the running game stalled in the blowout loss to North Dakota. If Youngstown State can just keep the chains moving even a little bit, it has a shot to keep the score low and pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Illinois rolls North Dakota State and comes back and clunks against a punchless Youngstown State? It’s not likely.

The Salukis will have issues against the Penguin pass rush, and the game won’t get out of hand, but they’ll bring enough of a passing attack to build on the epic win of last Saturday.

Southern Illinois vs Youngstown State Prediction, Line

Southern Illinois 23, Youngstown State 16

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

