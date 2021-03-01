South Dakota vs North Dakota Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

South Dakota Coyotes vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

South Dakota vs North Dakota Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND

Network: ESPN+

South Dakota (1-0) vs North Dakota (2-0) Game Preview

Why South Dakota Will Win

The Coyotes came up with a great performance to get by Illinois State with a big comeback scoring 27 straight points for the 27-20 win.

Taking the ball away seven times helped the cause.

The defense is still a concern after having issues two years ago – it gave up 447 yards and got hit for 280 through the air – but the takeaways made up for it. On the other side, the Coyote offense has to get the passing attack going against a Fighting Hawk secondary that had a few problems against South Dakota State, but …

Why North Dakota Will Win

Where did this come from?

With North Dakota State shaky, and with the 28-17 win over South Dakota State, is this North Dakota’s conference for the taking?

It’s dominating the time of possession battle, the defense was able to come up with three takeaways against the Jackrabbits, and there’s a nice balance happening for a team playing like it’s in midseason form over the first two games.

Yes, South Dakota came up with a big win over Illinois State, but it’s not going to get seven takeaways again, and all of the mistakes glossed over the lack of any sort of a ground game.

What’s Going To Happen

North Dakota is playing far too well over the first two games. The offense keeps on coming, there aren’t a ton of mistakes, and they’re taking the conference by storm with the defense taking over when needed.

South Dakota, again, might have come up with a great defensive performance, and there’s enough talent to come up with a quick turnaround, but the Fighting Hawks will keep the scoring going with the defense holding down the Coyote ground game.

South Dakota vs North Dakota Prediction, Line

North Dakota 38, South Dakota 24

