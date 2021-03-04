South Carolina State vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

South Carolina State vs Howard prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

South Carolina State vs Alabama A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Oliver C Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, SC

Network: ESPN3

South Carolina State (0-0) vs Alabama A&M (0-0) Game Preview

Why South Carolina State Will Win

The Bulldogs get an Alabama A&M that wasn’t quite preparing for this.

SC State was supposed to play Howard, but those plans were scrapped because of restrictions in Washington DC. However, the MEAC Bulldogs has the defense in place to handle the changes and the disruptions.

The secondary is solid, the linebacking corps is potentially great, and the offense that was just okay two years ago at least has enough experience to be a bit better. Just hold serve and let that amazing D to the rest.

Why Alabama A&M Will Win

Alabama A&M was supposed to play Mississippi Valley State, but now it’s making the trip over to Orangeburg to get the season going.

Aqeel Glass should be the best quarterback in the SWAC, running an efficient offense that, like South Carolina State, just has to not screw things up so the defense can do the rest.

The D might have struggled in 2019, but the talent is there to bounce back fast around a strong pass rush and good group to hold up against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

Both defenses will be solid, but South Carolina State’s will be better right out of the gate. The offense will struggle just enough to not pull away, but the secondary will make up for it.

South Carolina State vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Line

South Carolina State 30, Alabama A&M 17

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

