Seton Hall vs St. John's Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs St. John’s prediction and college basketball game preview.
Seton Hall vs St. John’s Broadcast
Date: Thursday, March 11
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Network: FS1
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Seton Hall (13-12) vs St. John’s (16-10) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM
Why Seton Hall Will Win
What went wrong for Seton Hall in the 81-71 loss to St. John’s just a few days ago?
The shooting wasn’t bad, but the defense fell off the map with the Red Storm hitting just about everything. This isn’t a bad St. John’s offensive team, but the defense struggles, it doesn’t do enough on the boards, and there are way, way too many fouls.
Seton Hall is at its best when it gets to the free throw line and forces the action. It took 28 free throws in the first meeting – a 77-68 win – and 21 times in the previous game.
– Thursday Conference Tournament Predictions
Why St. John’s Will Win
Seton Hall has hit a wall.
It’s not scoring enough, the defense has been a disaster, and the free throw shooting isn’t good even with all the attempts.
St. John’s is painfully flaky, but it’s been on from the field lately, it’s fine from three, and it should be able to make up for its defensive issues and lapses by facing a team with far more defensive issues and bigger lapses.
What’s Going To Happen
It’s a battle to play another day between two teams that could never seem to sustain any positive consistency. Seton Hall is struggling too much, St. John’s will be better from three, and it’ll be a second Red Storm win over the Pirates in five days.
Seton Hall vs St. John’s Prediction, Line
St. John’s 80, Seton Hall 71
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Line: Seton Hall -1.5, o/u: 152
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2.5
5: The Players Championship
1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season