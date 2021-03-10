Seton Hall vs St. John's Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs St. John’s prediction and college basketball game preview.

Seton Hall (13-12) vs St. John’s (16-10) Game Preview

Why Seton Hall Will Win

What went wrong for Seton Hall in the 81-71 loss to St. John’s just a few days ago?

The shooting wasn’t bad, but the defense fell off the map with the Red Storm hitting just about everything. This isn’t a bad St. John’s offensive team, but the defense struggles, it doesn’t do enough on the boards, and there are way, way too many fouls.

Seton Hall is at its best when it gets to the free throw line and forces the action. It took 28 free throws in the first meeting – a 77-68 win – and 21 times in the previous game.

Why St. John’s Will Win

Seton Hall has hit a wall.

It’s not scoring enough, the defense has been a disaster, and the free throw shooting isn’t good even with all the attempts.

St. John’s is painfully flaky, but it’s been on from the field lately, it’s fine from three, and it should be able to make up for its defensive issues and lapses by facing a team with far more defensive issues and bigger lapses.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a battle to play another day between two teams that could never seem to sustain any positive consistency. Seton Hall is struggling too much, St. John’s will be better from three, and it’ll be a second Red Storm win over the Pirates in five days.

Seton Hall vs St. John’s Prediction, Line

St. John’s 80, Seton Hall 71

Must See Rating: 2.5

