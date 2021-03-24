By Pete Fiutak | March 23, 2021 8:07 pm

San Jose State Spartans 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Mountain West teams they miss.

San Jose State Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Mountain West Football Schedule

Aug. 28 Southern Utah

Sept. 4 at USC

Sept. 11 OPEN DATE

Sept. 18 at Hawaii

Sept. 25 at Western Michigan

Oct. 2 New Mexico State

Oct. 9 at Colorado State

Oct. 16 San Diego State

Oct. 23 at UNLV

Oct. 30 Wyoming

Nov. 6 at Nevada

Nov. 13 Utah State

Nov. 20 OPEN DATE

Nov. 27 Fresno State

Mountain West Teams Missed From Mountain: Air Force, Boise State, New Mexico