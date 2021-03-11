San Diego State vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview: Mountain West Tournament

Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State Aztecs vs Wyoming Cowboys prediction and college basketball game preview.

San Diego State vs Wyoming Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (20-4) vs Wyoming (14-10) Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Cowboy offense went off.

Wyoming is the best three-point shooting team in the Mountain West, but it’s not normally the type of team that can hang a hundred like it did in the 111-80 blowout win over San Jose State in the first round of the conference tournament.

The team bombed away hitting 60% of its shots overall and 11 three in the wild game. That’s not San Diego State’s style, and it won’t want to get into a run-and-gun fight, but …

Why San Diego State Will Win

The Aztecs had no issues in the back-to-back games – that was the style this regular season – against the Cowboys, winning 87-57 and 98-71 when the offense hit close to 60% of its shots and was fantastic from three.

They have the ability to shoot, but they’re at their best when they’re able to clamp down and dominate defensively. Wyoming might drag the Aztecs out of their normal style, but if that has to happen, everything should be okay, but …

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State will settle things down.

Yes, Wyoming can get hot and it’s going to do whatever it can to bomb away, but the Aztecs are brilliant at clamping down from the outside and generating steals, they come up with a whole lot of easy points, and they’ll overcome a few Cowboy runs to keep on moving.

San Diego State vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

San Diego State 78, Wyoming 62

Line: San Diego State -14.5, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

