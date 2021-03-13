San Diego State vs Utah State Prediction, Preview: Mountain West Tournament Final

Mountain West Tournament Final: San Diego State vs Utah State prediction and college basketball game preview.

San Diego State vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS

San Diego State (22-4) vs Utah State (20-7) Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

The Aggies put on a defensive clinic in the 62-50 win over Colorado State, holding the high-octane O to just 16% from three and 25% from the field. That’s what this team does.

It’s fantastic on the boards – it came up with 50 rebounds against the Rams – it’s fantastic at moving the ball around and getting the extra pass, and the D is used to hold teams down. However …

Why San Diego State Will Win

San Diego State is able to take defense to another level at times, allowing just 60 points per game by coming up with a ton of steals and forcing teams to hit only 39% from the field.

It’s great from three, relentless with the pressure, and when it’s making anything form the outside, forget it. Great against the high-powered teams, it stepped up the offense when needed against Wyoming in three wins since late January, was strong throughout the semifinal against Nevada, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State is San Diego State’s kryptonite.

The Aggies won both games in a three day span in mid-January by out-SDSUing SDSU. They were fantastic defensively, won on the boards, and got to the free throw line more – at least in the second win.

They were able to grind down in tough, low scoring games, and lately the defense hasn’t buckled – they’re ready for this.

San Diego State has to force turnovers and has to hold down the Aggies from the outside. Don’t expect fireworks in what should be one of the most intense defensive games of Championship Weekend.

San Diego State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Utah State 63, San Diego State 60

Line: San Diego State -1.5, o/u: 128

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

