San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview: Mountain West Tournament

Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State Aztecs vs Nevada Wolf Pack prediction and college basketball game preview.

San Diego State vs Nevada Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (21-4) vs Nevada (16-9) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Nevada can bring the firepower.

It’s great at moving the ball around, it’s fantastic on the free throw line, and it’s been able to put up points in bunches when it gets on a roll, scoring 85 against Colorado State in the regular season finale and hitting Boise State for 89 in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals.

San Diego State’s defense isn’t going to allow the Wolf Pack to get on the run and put up 51 points like they did against the Broncos, but they were able to stay in close games – both losses in the 60s – even when the threes weren’t dropping.

Go from hitting 35% from the outside against the Aztecs to 40%, and this becomes interesting.

Why San Diego State Will Win

The Aztecs dealt with the fantastic Wyoming offense and held it down in a 69-66 win on Thursday night. That same Cowboy team rolled through Nevada putting up 164 points in the two games.

San Diego State is brilliant at grinding things down, and it’s not just by stalling. Wyoming was able to hit 48% from three, but Dan Diego State was still Abel to get by on the inside, the fee throw line, and by not turning the ball over.

It might not always be pretty, but the Aztecs have won 12 straight by keeping just about everyone from playing their styles.

What’s Going To Happen

The Wyoming game was more of a right than it should’ve been, but San Diego State showed once again how good and how comfortable it seems to be when games get tight.

The Aztecs are build to make key stops and come through in the clutch – especially on the free throw line. It’ll be a third straight game between these two plays in the 60s.

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

San Diego State 68, Nevada 63

Line: San Diego State -8.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

