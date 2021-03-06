Samford vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Samford Bulldogs vs Furman Paladins prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Samford vs Furman Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paladin Stadium, Greenville, SC

Network: ESPN+

Samford (1-1) vs Furman (1-1) Game Preview

Why Samford Will Win

Samford came back after a tough loss to East Tennessee State to thump Western Carolina with QB Liam Welch having a huge 311-yard, two-touchdown passing day to go along with three rushing scores. The solid Bulldog O line dominated and took over in the second half.

Everyone’s going to beat up on Western Carolina like that, but it was a good leg-stretching moment for a Samford team that’s got the offensive balance on one side and the pass rush on the other. Furman is coming off a tough 14-13 loss to VMI after having a nightmare of a time keeping the Keydet offense out of the backfield.

Samford is going to bring the thump from the start.

Why Furman Will Win

Furman is supposed to be a whole lot better than this.

It had its fun against Western Carolina, too, but the O line had a rough day last week for an attack that got shutout in the second half of the VMI loss.

On the plus side, the defense was fantastic. The Paladins didn’t allow the Keydet running game to go anywhere and kept future Maryland QB Reece Udinski in relative check.

As rough as the Furman O was, the other side allowed just 268 yards. It has the talent – and now the desperation – to ramp things up against a Bulldog offense that will have its moments, but will struggle a bit to control the time of possession.

What’s Going To Happen

Furman is still good enough to push for the SoCon title, but it’s going to have a rough time against the Samford defensive front that”s going to be a pain all game long.

But the Paladin D will be better.

Welch will be good, but the rest of the Samford ground game will be held down while the Furman offense improves as the game goes on.

Samford vs Furman Prediction, Line

Furman 27, Samford 20

Line: Furman -10, o/u: 55

Must See Rating: 3

