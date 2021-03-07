Sacred Heart vs Duquesne Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Duquesne Dukes prediction and FCS spring football game preview.
Sacred Heart vs Duquesne Broadcast
Date: Sunday, March 7
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Rooney Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Network: NEC Front Row
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Sacred Heart (0-0) vs Duquesne (0-0) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on the FCS, go to BetMGM
Why Sacred Heart Will Win
The Pioneers had one of the stronger offensive fronts in the NEC a few years ago and a good enough downfield passing attack to keep on pressing. It all comes down to the running game, though, with Julius Chestnut – who ran for close to 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019 working behind that strong line.
As strong as Duquesne might be, it’s missing the overall experience Sacred Heart brings. The Dukes have to prove they have enough of a passing attack to keep up if the Pioneers take control of the game early, but …
Why Duquesne Will Win
The defense should be terrific again.
No, the passing game wasn’t anything special a few years ago, but that D was fantastic against anyone who tried to throw and did just enough against the run to set the tone.
This might be a different team full of a whole lot of new parts, but the systems are still in place and the talent hasn’t diminished. The D line isn’t going to skip a beat for a front seven that’s going to take over right away.
– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3
What’s Going To Happen
The defenses are generally ahead of the offenses so far in the FCS season, but the Sacred Heart ground game should be able to offset the Duke talent on the defensive front … for a bit.
Duquesne has an offense, too, and it’ll find its way in the second half in a comeback win. The defense will hold when it has to.
Sacred Heart vs Duquesne Prediction, Line
Duquesne 26, Sacred Heart 23
Bet on college football with BetMGM
Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: Beavis & Butt-Head are making a movie
1: Tom & Jerry