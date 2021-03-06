Sacred Heart vs Duquesne Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Duquesne Dukes prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Sacred Heart vs Duquesne Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Rooney Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: NEC Front Row

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Sacred Heart (0-0) vs Duquesne (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the FCS, go to BetMGM

Why Sacred Heart Will Win

The Pioneers had one of the stronger offensive fronts in the NEC a few years ago and a good enough downfield passing attack to keep on pressing. It all comes down to the running game, though, with Julius Chestnut – who ran for close to 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019 working behind that strong line.

As strong as Duquesne might be, it’s missing the overall experience Sacred Heart brings. The Dukes have to prove they have enough of a passing attack to keep up if the Pioneers take control of the game early, but …

Why Duquesne Will Win

The defense should be terrific again.

No, the passing game wasn’t anything special a few years ago, but that D was fantastic against anyone who tried to throw and did just enough against the run to set the tone.

This might be a different team full of a whole lot of new parts, but the systems are still in place and the talent hasn’t diminished. The D line isn’t going to skip a beat for a front seven that’s going to take over right away.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

What’s Going To Happen

The defenses are generally ahead of the offenses so far in the FCS season, but the Sacred Heart ground game should be able to offset the Duke talent on the defensive front … for a bit.

Duquesne has an offense, too, and it’ll find its way in the second half in a comeback win. The defense will hold when it has to.

Sacred Heart vs Duquesne Prediction, Line

Duquesne 26, Sacred Heart 23

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Duquesne -1.5, o/u: 45

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Beavis & Butt-Head are making a movie

1: Tom & Jerry