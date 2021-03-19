Purdue vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (4) Purdue (18-9) vs (13) North Texas (17-9) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Purdue vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 7:25 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TNT

Purdue vs North Texas Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The Mean Green was tied for fifth in Conference USA’s regular season, but it went on a four game run in the conference tournament to push its way into the fun.

This is a good shooting team that did what it had to do. It proved it’s tournament tough with the OT win over WKU, and it really is dangerous enough to pull this off.

There’s not a lot of size, and the team kept winning even though the shooting wasn’t great over the last few games of the conference tournament, but the D is solid and aggressive and the O led Conference USA making 48% of its shots.

Purdue turns it over a ton, it doesn’t force a lot of mistakes, and North Texas has the veteran guards for a balanced offense that won’t get rattled.

However …

Why Purdue Will Win

Arkansas, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Loyola. North Texas lost to all four of them, and failed to get to 55 points against everyone but MSU in a 69-63 loss.

Again, there’s not a ton of Mean Green bulk outside of Zachary Simmons, and Purdue is big, tough, and should have no problems owning the boards. Be shocked if the Boilermakers aren’t at least a +10 in rebounding margin.

North Texas doesn’t crank up the O. It can shoot, but it’s a measured team that won’t bomb away from outside. One big Purdue burst might be enough to put this away.

What’s Going To Happen

North Texas has just enough of a defense to be a bother, but Purdue should own the inside as it keeps on pounding away for points.

This is hardly a perfect Boilermaker team, but it’s going to have problems – most likely – against teams that can get up and down the floor quickly and can make games a shootout. That’s not North Texas.

Purdue vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Purdue 73, North Texas 64

Line: Purdue -7.5, o/u: 126.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

