Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Presbyterian vs Gardner-Webb prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Presbyterian vs Gardner-Webb Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Football Stadium, Boiling Springs, NC

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Presbyterian (0-0) vs Gardner-Webb (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Presbyterian Will Win

The Blue Hose struggled in 2019 at getting the offense going without much of a passing attack and with issues scoring, but the defense returns with just enough to keep games low.

For all of the good things Gardner-Webb did in the stunning 42-20 win over Elon to start the season, it’s not like the offense went off. The passing attack was just okay – Carlton Aiken didn’t hit too much down the field and threw three picks – and Presbyterian needs the mistakes.

It has to generate pressure into the backfield, force errors and capitalize on everything.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

Why Gardner-Webb Will Win

The Bulldogs might have turned it over too much, but the running game was fantastic against Elon and they kept the chains moving.

They might not have totally dominated the time of possession battle, but they were excellent on third downs and methodically kept on coming after getting down 17-0 in the first half.

It’s a new year with new players and new hopes, but Presbyterian has to be night-and-day stronger defensively on third downs than it was in 2019.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a young Gardner-Webb team that seemed to figure it out as the Elon game went on. Aiken might have thrown three picks, but he ran well, Nani Gaither ran for 111 yards and two scores, and the O line took over.

It’ll be strong from the start against a Blue Hose team that has to prove it has the offensive punch to answer when the Bulldogs control the momentum.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb Prediction, Line

Gardner-Webb 28, Presbyterian 17

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Gardner-Webb -13, o/u: 48

Must See Rating: 2

5: Beavis & Butt-Head are making a movie

1: Tom & Jerry