Pioneer FCS Spring Football Predictions, Game Previews: Week 4

Valparaiso vs Butler Broadcast
Date: Saturday, March 13
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl, Indianapolis, IN
Network: COMING
Valparaiso (0-0) vs Butler (0-0) Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
It’s the first game of the year for both teams expected to finish somewhere in the middle of the Pioneer pack – the loser of this will have an uphill climb ahead.
Both teams need to find some semblance of an offense after a rough 2019, but Valparaiso brings more defense. The Crusaders have the returning players up front to get into the backfield a bit more, but Butler has the stronger offensive line.
Both teams get back their starting quarterbacks, but neither team’s passing game was anything to get fired up over.
The two are relatively even – Butler won 24-21 a few years ago. – but Valpo should be slightly stronger defensively, will be stronger on third downs. At home, though, the Bulldogs will grind their way through in an entertaining game despite the lack of fireworks.
Valparaiso vs Butler Prediction, Line
Butler 23, Valparaiso 20
