Pac-12 Football Schedule 2021: Winners, Losers, 5 Things You Need To Know

Pac 12 football schedule 2021 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?
Pac-12 Football Schedule 2021: 5 Things You Need To Know
2021 Pac-12 Schedules, Analysis
North Cal | Oregon | Oregon State
Stanford | Washington | Washington State
South Arizona | Arizona State | Colorado
UCLA | USC | Utah
The Pac-12 had a shortened 2020 season, but it was a whole lot of fun stuffed into a small package of games. Now we get the full thing back, and it looks like it’s going to be a blast.
Here are five things about the schedule that matter including who misses the big teams from the other division, the non-conference analysis, the one big difference in this year’s slate, the winners and losers, and starting out with …
5. Who gets the rested teams?
Almost every team – looking at you, Wazzu – plays a restaurant quality Power Five game from another league. Who gets the weeks off when, and who gets hit with the game against the rested teams?
Almost every team – fist bump, Stanford – has a layup game, too, to go along with that week off. When are the scrimmages?
Pac-12 North
Cal
The open date: Oct. 9 before at Oregon
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Sacramento State before at Washington
Oregon
The open date: Oct. 9 before Cal
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Stony Brook before Arizona
Oregon State
The open date: Oct. 16 before Utah
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Idaho before at USC
Stanford
The open date: Oct. 23 before Washington
The layup non-conference game: (it’s relative) Sept. 18 at Vanderbilt before UCLA
Washington
The open date: Oct. 9 before UCLA
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 4 Montana before at Michigan
Washington State
The open date: Nov. 6 before at Oregon
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 11 Portland State before USC
Pac 12 South
Arizona
The open date: Oct. 2 before UCLA
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Northern Arizona before at Oregon
Arizona State
The open date: Oct. 23 before Washington State
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 2 Southern Utah before UNLV
Colorado
The open date: Oct. 9 before Arizona
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 3 Northern Colorado before Texas A&M
UCLA
The open date: Sept. 11 before Fresno State, and Nov. 6 before Colorado
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Fresno State before at Stanford
USC
The open date: Oct. 16 before at Notre Dame
The layup non-conference game: Sept. 4 San Jose State before Stanford
Utah
The open date: Oct. 2 before at USC
The layup non-conference game: Sept 2 Weber State before at BYU
– The games against the teams from the other division