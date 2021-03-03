Pac-12 Football Schedule 2021: Winners, Losers, 5 Things You Need To Know

Pac 12 football schedule 2021 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?

Pac-12 Football Schedule 2021: 5 Things You Need To Know

The Pac-12 had a shortened 2020 season, but it was a whole lot of fun stuffed into a small package of games. Now we get the full thing back, and it looks like it’s going to be a blast.

Here are five things about the schedule that matter including who misses the big teams from the other division, the non-conference analysis, the one big difference in this year’s slate, the winners and losers, and starting out with …

5. Who gets the rested teams?

Almost every team – looking at you, Wazzu – plays a restaurant quality Power Five game from another league. Who gets the weeks off when, and who gets hit with the game against the rested teams?

Almost every team – fist bump, Stanford – has a layup game, too, to go along with that week off. When are the scrimmages?

Pac-12 North

Cal

The open date: Oct. 9 before at Oregon

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Sacramento State before at Washington

Oregon

The open date: Oct. 9 before Cal

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Stony Brook before Arizona



Oregon State

The open date: Oct. 16 before Utah

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Idaho before at USC

Stanford

The open date: Oct. 23 before Washington

The layup non-conference game: (it’s relative) Sept. 18 at Vanderbilt before UCLA

Washington

The open date: Oct. 9 before UCLA

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 4 Montana before at Michigan

Washington State

The open date: Nov. 6 before at Oregon

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 11 Portland State before USC

Pac 12 South

Arizona

The open date: Oct. 2 before UCLA

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Northern Arizona before at Oregon

Arizona State

The open date: Oct. 23 before Washington State

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 2 Southern Utah before UNLV

Colorado

The open date: Oct. 9 before Arizona

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 3 Northern Colorado before Texas A&M

UCLA

The open date: Sept. 11 before Fresno State, and Nov. 6 before Colorado

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 18 Fresno State before at Stanford

USC

The open date: Oct. 16 before at Notre Dame

The layup non-conference game: Sept. 4 San Jose State before Stanford

Utah

The open date: Oct. 2 before at USC

The layup non-conference game: Sept 2 Weber State before at BYU

– The games against the teams from the other division

