Oregon vs VCU Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (7) Oregon (20-6) vs (10) VCU (19-7) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oregon vs VCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 9:57 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TNT

Oregon vs VCU Game Preview

Why VCU Will Win

VCU is a smallish, aggressive team that comes up with a ton of blocked shots despite its lack of height. It comes up with a ton of steals, frustrating offenses while holding them to around 65 points.

To beat Oregon you have to be able to guard from three, and the Rams have one of the best defenses in the country at slowing teams down from the outside.

And that’s it. That’s everything. VCU can score, but it’s not necessarily a high-powered offensive juggernaut. It might be active and dangerous on both ends, but it doesn’t come up with a slew of rebounds.

VCU is 3-5 this season when it allows teams to make 34% or more of their threes, and they’re 16-2 when teams can’t hit that mark.

However …

Why Oregon Will Win

Oregon averages 38% a game from three and got there 15 times among its 26 games. How did it do when it was able to get that 38%?

14-1. 34%? 15-2.

That’s not to say VCU can’t grind this game down a bit and make it a bit of a defensive fight, but Oregon is going to do more than shoot from the outside. It’s almost as good as the Rams are at generating steals, and they do it without committing all of the fouls they do.

This isn’t a great shooting Duck team form the free throw line, but it’s not bad. It’ll at least equal the VCU advantage on the line – the Rams are 6% better at shooting free throws – but shooting more of them.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon will be on its game just enough.

Sorry to keep hammering the idea of Duck three pointers, but again, that’s almost everything. They made 65% of them against Oregon State in a blowout win, and five days later lost to the Beavers in the Pac-12 Tournament when it couldn’t hit a thing from the outside.

VCU will keep the game from getting out of hand, but Oregon will make the key shots needed to move on.

Oregon vs VCU Prediction, Line

Oregon 73, VCU 67

Line: Oregon -5.5, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

