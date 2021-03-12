Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Tournament

Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon Ducks vs Oregon State Beavers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oregon vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: Pac-12 Network

Oregon (20-5) vs Oregon State (15-12) Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Yeah, the Beavers lost to Oregon in the last game of the regular season, but they won 75-64 in Eugene back in late January by nailing 22-of-24 free throws and getting a bad shooting day from the Ducks.

But that’s what Oregon State does. It might not be a high-powered shooting team, but it’s just that good at stopping teams from three and on the other side it’s fantastic at moving the ball around.

It took a massive comeback and overtime to do it, but they beat UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal by hitting from three, stopping the Bruins from the outside, and nailing their free throws.

However …

Why Oregon Will Win

The Oregon State three point defense doesn’t always work. It might be good at keeping everyone to around 30%, but Oregon couldn’t seem to miss in the 80-67 win in Corvallis a few days ago.

The best three-point shooting team in the Pac-12 nailed a season-high 15 against the Beavers, and that was coming off a hot shooting day against UCLA coming off big days against Arizona and Cal.

On Thursday, the Ducks hit 56% from three to win 91-73 in an easy rout. Oregon State might be playing well overall, but if Oregon gets going, that’s it. The Beavers can’t keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Beavers won’t keep up.

This is a fun Oregon State team that can all of a sudden start to make a whole lot of noise for the NCAAs if it can pull this off, but it’s just not consistent enough from three to do this.

Yeah, it nailed 40% from three against UCLA, but it’s been painful at times over the last few games including an 0-for-10 performance from the outside against Cal and hitting 4-of-17 against the Ducks.

Oregon won’t hit 65% from three this time around, but it’ll make enough to move on.

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon 79, Oregon State 69

Line: Oregon -8, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

