Oregon vs Arizona State Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Tournament

Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon Ducks vs Arizona State Sun Devils prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oregon vs Arizona State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: Pac-12 Network

Oregon (19-5) vs Arizona State (11-13) Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

Arizona State beat Washington State for the second time in the last several days with a good second half for a 64-59 win in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Alonzo Verge went off for 26 points, helping out an offense that couldn’t do a thing from three, but got to the free throw line enough to push past late in the low-scoring battle.

The Sun Devils don’t turn the ball over enough to matter, they’re normally a high-powered scoring team, and the should be able to keep up just enough to make this interesting if the three start to fall, but …

Why Oregon Will Win

Arizona State is way too flaky from the field.

It hasn’t hit the 30% mark from three in five of the last six games, the defense is suspect, and there aren’t enough rebounds to matter. Oregon won the first time around back in mid-February 75-64 by holding down the ASU O, taking a season-high 30 three pointers – making 12 – and holding on when it had to.

The Ducks are on fire with five straight wins and ten of the last 11, making over half of their shot over the last four games and going cray from three.

Teams are hitting 36% from three against the Sun Devils.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona State will have no problem keeping up for a while, but the Ducks will hit the extra three and come up with the extra burst to pull ahead when they have to.

It’s not going to be easy, for a while – ASU will play like a team battling in its final game of the year – but the Oregon offense will be too strong and too good.

Oregon vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

Oregon 80, Arizona State 69

Line: Oregon -8.5, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

