Oregon State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Oregon State Beavers 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Purdue

Sept. 11 Hawaii

Sept. 18 Idaho

Sept. 25 at USC

Oct. 2 Washington

Oct. 9 at Washington State

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Utah

Oct. 30 at Cal

Nov. 6 at Colorado

Nov. 13 Stanford

Nov. 20 Arizona State

Nov. 27 at Oregon

Oregon State Football Schedule Analysis: The Beavers need to learn how to do this whole non-conference thing – the easy games are supposed to be first to use as a warm-up.

They start at Purdue, then get Hawaii, then Idaho, but the date against the Vandals can be used as a break before starting the Pac-12 season at USC.

It’s a brutal conference slate – missing Arizona and UCLA from the South hurts – with four road games in the first six with the home dates against Washington and Utah not sweetening the deal. To make matters even worse, the Oregon game is in Eugene.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Arizona, UCLA