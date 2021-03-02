Oregon State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Oregon State Beavers 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.
Oregon State Beavers Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Purdue
Sept. 11 Hawaii
Sept. 18 Idaho
Sept. 25 at USC
Oct. 2 Washington
Oct. 9 at Washington State
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Utah
Oct. 30 at Cal
Nov. 6 at Colorado
Nov. 13 Stanford
Nov. 20 Arizona State
Nov. 27 at Oregon
Oregon State Football Schedule Analysis: The Beavers need to learn how to do this whole non-conference thing – the easy games are supposed to be first to use as a warm-up.
They start at Purdue, then get Hawaii, then Idaho, but the date against the Vandals can be used as a break before starting the Pac-12 season at USC.
It’s a brutal conference slate – missing Arizona and UCLA from the South hurts – with four road games in the first six with the home dates against Washington and Utah not sweetening the deal. To make matters even worse, the Oregon game is in Eugene.
Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Arizona, UCLA