Oregon Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Oregon Ducks 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Fresno State

Sept. 11 at Ohio State

Sept. 18 Stony Brook

Sept. 25 Arizona

Oct. 2 at Stanford

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 Cal

Oct. 23 at UCLA

Oct. 30 Colorado

Nov. 6 at Washington

Nov. 13 Washington State

Nov. 20 at Utah

Nov. 27 Oregon State

Oregon Football Schedule Analysis: Fresno State isn’t a lightweight, but it’s a winnable opener and Stony Brook is a light scrimmage, but the Ducks can be forgiven for not doing more with their non-conference schedule considering they have to travel to Ohio State in what should be one of college football’s biggest games of 2021.

There’s a big break, though, in Pac-12 play with no USC or Arizona State from the South, and without having to play two road games in a row. However, they have to go to Washington, UCLA and Stanford, and having to go to Utah late in the season is nasty.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Arizona State, USC