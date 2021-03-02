Oregon Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Oregon Ducks 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 Fresno State
Sept. 11 at Ohio State
Sept. 18 Stony Brook
Sept. 25 Arizona
Oct. 2 at Stanford
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 15 Cal
Oct. 23 at UCLA
Oct. 30 Colorado
Nov. 6 at Washington
Nov. 13 Washington State
Nov. 20 at Utah
Nov. 27 Oregon State
Oregon Football Schedule Analysis: Fresno State isn’t a lightweight, but it’s a winnable opener and Stony Brook is a light scrimmage, but the Ducks can be forgiven for not doing more with their non-conference schedule considering they have to travel to Ohio State in what should be one of college football’s biggest games of 2021.
There’s a big break, though, in Pac-12 play with no USC or Arizona State from the South, and without having to play two road games in a row. However, they have to go to Washington, UCLA and Stanford, and having to go to Utah late in the season is nasty.
Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Arizona State, USC