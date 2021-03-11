Ole Miss vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Ole Miss Rebels vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

Ole Miss (15-10) vs South Carolina (6-10) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

South Carolina has one win since February 3rd – a span of nine games with a defense that’s struggling to comes with enough stops, the SEC’s worst rebounding margin, and an offense that turns it over way too often.

There are times when the shooting is on, but it’s rare. Ole Miss has a whole lot of problems, but it rebounds wells the second-best scoring defense in the SEC, and it’s been brilliant at winning low-scoring, close games with three victories in the last four and seven in the last nine.

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Gamecocks might have a hard time rebounding in general – meaning, on the defensive side – but they lead the SEC in offensive boards partially because of all of the misses.

Ole Miss might be among the SEC’s leaders in rebounding margin, but they’re only okay on the defensive glass – South Carolina was able to hold its own in the 81-74 loss in mid-February.

To pull this off, South Carolina has to be decent from the field – not a given for a team that struggles to get too far part 40% – and it has to do something from three.

What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss kept going to the glass in the first game, shooting a whopping 44 free throws and making 34 of them. That was way off for a South Carolina team that doesn’t usually come up with a slew of fouls.

It’ll be another attacking game plan for the Rebels as they try to get to the line again and grind this down. Ole Miss can hit the key shots, and South Carolina can’t.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 79, South Carolina 68

Line: Ole Miss -7.5, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

