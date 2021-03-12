Ole Miss vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Ole Miss Rebels vs LSU Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ole Miss vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

Ole Miss (16-10) vs LSU (16-8) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Ole Miss has turned it on with a good late season run winning eight of its last ten games including an easy 76-59 win over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament second round.

There are a whole lot of issues with this team, but it’s been shooting great over the last month and the defense has been able to get just enough on the outside to keep slipping by.

The Rebels haven’t allowed four of the last six teams to get to 30% from three, and LSU is a bit streaky from the outside. On the other side, the Ole Miss offense has been stronger, the offensive rebounding more consistent, and the passing better as the team seems to have found its groove.

Why LSU Will Win

LSU might not be all that consistent, but when the offense clicks, forget it.

In a perfect world, the Tigers make this a bit of a track meet and this gets played in the 80s. Ole Miss has the ability to keep up – it went on a nice run in February when everything worked – but LSU is better at attacking and shooting volume threes to crank up the production.

The Tigers won 75-61 in early January when the offense was terrific fro the field and Ole Miss couldn’t keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss is dangerous, but LSU will love to get this going and make this a fun up-and-down game. The Rebels will throw a slew of haymakers, but LSU will pull away late helped by a few defensive stops from three.

Ole Miss vs LSU Prediction, Line

LSU 77, Ole Miss 70

Line: LSU -1, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

