Oklahoma vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas Jayhawks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN2

Oklahoma (15-9) vs Kansas (19-8) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Oklahoma might be limping along, but it broke its four game losing streak with a Big 12 Tournament win over a bad Iowa State team to move on.

But it was more of a fight than it should’ve been.

The Sooners were able to get to the free throw line, they didn’t make a whole lot of big mistakes, and they survived 79-73 – even though they were generally in control.

Before the struggles started, the Sooners were able to get by Kansas 75-68. The team wasn’t bad this year at moving the ball, it led the Big 12 in fewest turnovers, and it’s good enough from three to keep up if this get into a scoring-fest, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas has kicked it in.

It went 7-1 over the last eight games with the only misfire an overtime loss at Texas. The offense has been a big more consistent – even if it’s not great from three – and the defense has stepped it up.

The Jayhawks defend the three better than anyone in the Big 12, and no one comes up with more rebounds. The Sooners aren’t shooting well enough to overcome their problems on the boards – Kansas will win the rebounding margin by at least six, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Jayhawks won the first game between two in a bit of a defensive fight, struggled for a while, but now they’re playing like they’re supposed to.

Oklahoma is struggling a bit too much. It’s not shooting well enough against a Kansas D that hasn’t allowed seven of the last eight teams to hit 40% or more from the field.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Kansas 72, Oklahoma 66

Line: Kansas -3, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

