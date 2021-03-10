Oklahoma vs Iowa State College Basketball Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs Iowa State prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma (14-9) vs Iowa State (2-21) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa State Will Win

Can Iowa State go the entire Big 12 season without a win?

It hasn’t won a game of any kind since before Christmas, but the team has played well at times with a good fight in a 77-72 loss to Baylor, it didn’t get annihilated in either game against Oklahoma, and in general, the team plays just well enough to not get embarrassed.

At least, most of the time.

The team has a good pace to see games within range, it hits everything on the free throw line, and it’s not bad a defending the three. But …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

You don’t go 2-21 without having a whole slew of issues.

The Cyclones don’t rebound well enough, they turn it over a whole lot, and consistent shooting has been a problem. They haven’t hit the 30% mark from three in any of the last three games or in five of the last seven.

One big run from the Sooners should be able to put this away. In the first two games against the Cyclones, OU didn’t shoot well from three and had a few issues getting that run, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The last win over Iowa State was the last win for Oklahoma, period – that was back on February 20th.

The Sooners really, really, really need a good performance after losing four straight, but it’s going to take a while to get there. Iowa State will be plucky and annoying for about 25 minutes, but the Sooners will finally wake up in time to pull away late to move on.

There’s not going to be anything pretty about it, but it’ll be a win.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 78, Iowa State 70

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Oklahoma -11.5, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The college basketball season from here on

1: The college basketball season before now