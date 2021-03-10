Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Prediction Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN

Oklahoma State (18-7) vs West Virginia (18-8) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

We just did this, and Oklahoma State won.

The Cowboys beat the Mountaineers 85-80 to close out the regular season by hitting everything from the field, but that’s nothing new They’ve hit over 50% of their shots over the last three games and over 47% in the last six by moving the ball around well and attacking the rim.

West Virginia was stopped from three, couldn’t grab enough rebounds, and everything worked late. OSU is 6-1 in the last seven games with the only loss to Baylor, but …

Why West Virginia Will Win

West Virginia got Oklahoma State back in early January in what was basically the same game as the last one – it just flipped the other way.

Oklahoma State was solid from the field, it dominated the rebounding margin, and West Virginia lived on the free throw line because that’s what it does.

The Mountaineers are great at attacking, getting to the rim, and finding ways to pressure defenses. They got to the line 29 times in the first game and 34 in the last one. They’ve managed to get to the line 30 times or more in five of the last six games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll happen again.

Oklahoma State will rebound, both teams will shoot well, and the Mountaineers will get to the line more. While the Cowboys are amazing at cranking up the field goal percentage, they’re not going to hit 58% this time around, and West Virginia will make at least five more free throws.

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 83, Oklahoma State 80

