Oklahoma State vs West Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN2

Oklahoma State (17-7) vs West Virginia (18-7) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys want to get the momentum back going into the Big 12 Tournament.

They weren’t bad in the 81-70 loss at Baylor, but before that, they found their groove with five straight wins including two wins over Oklahoma and a thriller over Texas Tech – at least, it went to overtime.

The Cowboys are on fire from the field – shooting 47% or better in their last five games and doing a great job from the free throw line – and West Virginia has been a bit hit-or-miss defensively lately. It’s giving up big shooting days to he good teams, and it’s stuffing the mediocre. Oklahoma State has the ability to get on the move and crank up the attack in all phases.

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers are crushing it on the boards.

They’re great on the offensive glass, they’re among the best in the Big 12 overall at cleaning things up, and they’re more than good enough to offset Oklahoma State’s normal rebounding advantage.

It might have been a lot time ago back in early January, but West Virginia won 87-84 when it held its own on both ends on the road. This team has no problems getting up and down the floor, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Mountaineers will win on the free throw line. Oklahoma State is great on the line, but West Virginia is even better. It’ll be a fun game with several big runs, the home side will come up with that one extra rebound and a few extra free throws.

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 78, Oklahoma State 74

Line: West Virginia -7, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

