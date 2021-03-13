Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament Final

Big 12 Tournament Final: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN

Oklahoma State (20-7) vs Texas (18-7) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State pitched a nearly perfect game to get by Baylor 83-74. Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, the team dominated at the free throw line, and everything worked to keep down a Baylor offense that’ normally much, much sharper.

The Cowboys might have lost the rebounding margin, but they didn’t blink by answering time and again. Now they have to deal with a Texas team that beat them in December and took them to two overtimes in a 75-67 OSU win in February.

For all the good things the Longhorns do, they foul a whole lot. If OSU gets 13 more free throws like it did against Baylor, it wins.

Why Texas Will Win

It’s not what the Longhorns wanted, but they got a day off.

While Oklahoma State was busting it to get by Baylor, Texas didn’t get on the floor after Kansas had to tap out after a positive COVID test.

Oklahoma State might be playing well, but Texas has been every bit as hot, shooting as well as it has all year – at least as consistently as they have all year – to go along with a defense that does just enough to keep teams from bombing away from three.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s cliché to suggest that Oklahoma State is playing like a team on a mission, but …

You don’t beat West Virginia and Baylor in back-to-back games without having a little extra juice.

Cunningham is playing like the superstar he is, the team is getting nasty on the glass, and it should be able to attack the Longhorn backcourt and force mistakes to go along with another dominant performance on the free throw line.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 73, Texas 69

Line: Texas -1.5, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

