Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (4) Oklahoma State (21-8) vs (12) Oregon State (18-12) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Network: COMING

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Oregon State Will Win

The defense that locked down in the Pac-12 Tournament on the way to the championship got the job down in the 70-56 win over Tennessee by doing what it does best – locking down the three.

This was the best defensive team in the Pac-12 from the outside, and the Vols ran into that all making just 19% of its chances as the Beavers went wire-to-wire with no drama whatsoever.

The D is creating a whole lot of easy chances on the other end, the passing is great – the Beavers came up with 20 assists – and the team has the ability to slow down what Oklahoma State wants to do and make this a grind.

How good has the Oregon State defense been? It’s 14-4 when hold teams to 70 points or fewer, and it’s been able to do that each of the last three games and in eight of the last ten games.

Oklahoma State only managed 69 against Liberty. However …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

That was an aberration.

The 69-60 win over Liberty was hardly normal for the high-powered Cowboys. They scored 70 or more each of their last nine games and was only under the mark four times on the year – they won two of them.

It was hardly the best performance by OSU, but it pulled away when it had to, it was solid on the move in the second half, and it overcame an uncharacteristically bad day from three to move on. The Cowboys don’t have to hit from the outside to win, but when they’re on, forget it.

They’ll have to be more creative and keep things moving a bit more against the Oregon State three point defense, but it’ll be the glass that gets it done. The Beavers are good on the boards, but the Cowboys are better, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State has the right mix to pull this off.

The Beavers pass well, they guard better, and they don’t make a whole lot of mistakes and aren’t wasting their possessions.

Oklahoma State has the talent, and it has Cade Cunningham to potentially take over, but the offense turns the ball over a whole bunch and the defense isn’t tight enough. Oregon State is hitting 48% or before from the field in five of its last six games, and the momentum and great play are about to continue.

Follow us @ColFootballNews

Oklahoma State vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 71, Oklahoma State 69

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Oklahoma State -5.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Draymond Green’s sub has steak

1: Jayson Tatum’s turkey sub

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021