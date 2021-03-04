Oklahoma State vs Baylor College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Baylor Bears prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN2

Oklahoma State (17-6) vs Baylor (19-1) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Baylor isn’t quite back to being itself.

It was bad enough to struggling against a miserable Iowa State, but it was blasted by Kansas and had a hard time getting by a strong West Virginia. The 21-day layoff appears to have mattered, and Oklahoma State has to take advantage.

What’s going wrong for the Bears? The defense has been roasted – allowing the last four teams to combine to hit close to 50% of their shots – and the offense hasn’t been consistent enough from the outside. The biggest problem, though, has been the inability to dominate on the boards like it did before the time off.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, has been fantastic at owning the rebounding margin and has been fantastic from the field. The O perked up in the big back-to-back wins over Oklahoma.

Why Baylor Will Win

Yeah, okay – this isn’t the juggernaut Baylor team that was ripping through everyone before the last three games, but it’s still just fine.

You don’t go into Morgantown and come away with a win over West Virginia without being okay.

The shooting wasn’t there against Kansas and wasn’t great against Iowa State, but the passing has been fine to set up easy scores, and the team managed to look the part again for stretches in the OT win over WVU.

Oklahoma State might be on a run, but it’s not hitting a ton of threes and it’s had to win in a slew of tight battles.

What’s Going To Happen

At home, Baylor should be close to normal.

The team has had just the one home date against Iowa State since January, and it’ll be sharp from the field and the D will come up with just enough stops late to get out with a terrific win.

The Bears will make the stops against the Cowboys in the final few minutes that the last several teams weren’t able to do.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 80, Oklahoma State 73

Line: Baylor -12, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

