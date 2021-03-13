Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview: MAC Tournament Final

MAC Tournament Final: Ohio Bobcats vs Buffalo Bulls prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio vs Buffalo Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Field House, Cleveland, OH

Network: ESPN2

Ohio (15-7) vs Buffalo (16-7) Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

The Bobcats survived a fun offensive battle with Toledo, winning 87-80 despite struggling a bit from the free throw line and struggling a wee bit late. They were great on the boards, moved the ball around well, and never trailed.

It’s one of the best passing teams in the MAC and doesn’t turn it over enough to matter. What Ohio doesn’t do on a regular basis is win the rebounding battle, but if it can be great on the boards – especially the offensive glass – like it was against Toledo, it has a shot because …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo leads the nation in rebounding.

It’s a high-scoring team that’s great at defending the three, strong at moving the ball around for the extra shot, and outstanding on the move and making game high-scoring battles.

Ohio won the first game in late January 76-75 when the Bobcat offense came up with its best shooting game of the season, but that was an aberration. Buffalo won the at the end of February 86-66 when Ohio couldn’t hit anything from the outside and UB was on from the field, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The second game is more like the real Buffalo. The team got better as the year went on, scoring 80 or more on a regular basis while getting more and more out of the D.

Buffalo will win the rummier match by dominating on the boards – Ohio won’t own the offensive glass like it did against Toledo – and will clamp down defensively on the outside.

Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 80, Ohio 71

Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 157

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

