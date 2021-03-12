Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Ohio State (19-8) vs Purdue (18-8) Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

The Boilermakers are on a nice five-game winning streak with the defense showing up big and the offense nailing just about everything from the field. Ever since losing to Minnesota in mid-February, they’ve hit at least 47% from the field in every game even though the three point shooting has been just okay.

They got Ohio State twice, winning the first game 67-60 by stopping the Buckeye outside shooters, and taking down the second one by surviving a shaky all-around day 67-65.

They force a slew of one-and-dones by getting out on the three, and they get out by grabbing the rebound – they’re terrific on the glass.

Why Ohio State Will Win

Survive and advance.

Ohio State held off a late charge by Minnesota to win 79-75 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament – it wasn’t always pretty. However, the Buckeyes hit half of their shots from the field, were great at stopping the Gophers from three, and they kept getting to the line and hitting their free throws.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but the team has had a funky knack throughout the season of rising up and producing when everything starts to click from the outside. The high-octane scoring pop is usually there to go on a big burst, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Buckeyes are way too inconsistent.

They’re solid, and they keep showing flashes of potential greatness, but they lost the last four games before slinking by a mediocre Minnesota team. Purdue might not be the sexiest team, but it’s effective defensively as it comes into this playing – arguably – its best basketball of the season.

Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 73, Ohio State 67

Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

