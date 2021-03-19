Ohio State vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (2) Ohio State (21-9) vs (15) Oral Roberts (16-10) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Oral Roberts Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State vs Oral Roberts Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Oral Roberts Will Win

It’s the last thing you want to deal with from a 15 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament …

The crazy three-point shooting team.

Oral Roberts doesn’t really rebound, it doesn’t move the ball around all that well, and the defense is just okay, but what it does better than any college basketball team in America is hit three point shots and free throws.

The team lead the nation hitting 82% from the free throw line and averaging 11 made threes a game. They’re going to keep shooting threes, and then more threes, and then more.

On a bit of a roll, the Golden Eagles won their last five games including the Summit Conference tournament title despite finishing fourth in the regular season standings, but …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Ohio State Will Win

You know that whole free throw shooting thing? Ohio State does it better.

Oral Roberts leads the nation in free throw percentage, but the Buckeyes lead the country in made free throws and are fourth in attempts. You’ve got to take them to make them, and Ohio State will get to the line more often.

This isn’t a team that will be intimidated by a high-powered offense. It’s used to keeping up in fast-paced games, it’s been able to win against some of the big-time shooting teams in the Big Ten, and it has no problem getting up and down the floor and making this a shootout.

Throw in the stronger ability on the boards, and when Oral Roberts does miss, there won’t be second chances.

What’s Going To Happen

Oral Roberts opened the season with a blowout loss to Missouri, but it gave Oklahoma State a nasty time in an 83-78 loss – hitting 16 threes – and pushed a defensive-minded Wichita State in an 85-80 loss hitting 13 threes.

The Golden Eagles are going to score and score some more. They’re going to be a problem for a Buckeye team that started to spin its wheels before making a run in the Big Ten Tournament.

No, it won’t be a 15 over a 2 shocker, but it’ll be interesting for a while.

– College Basketball Experts Picks For Ohio State vs Oral Roberts

Ohio State vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Line

Ohio State 88, Oral Roberts 71

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Ohio State -16, o/u: 157

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021