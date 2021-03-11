Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Minnesota Golden Gophers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Ohio State (18-8) vs Minnesota (14-14) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Hopefully you lead a rich, fulfilling life and had something better to do than watch the Minnesota 51-46 win over Northwestern. It was ugly, sloppy, and it made the world a sadder place, but it was also a gut-check win for after almost letting it slip away.

The banged up Gophers struggled, but it got to the free throw line – that’s what they do – enough to make them in bulk. They were miserable on the line, but Northwestern was just as bad – Minnesota had more attempts.

That has to happen against the Buckeyes.

This isn’t the game Gopher team that whacked the Buckeyes 77-60 back in early January, but it can still force mistakes, it can still get on the offensive glass, and it – again – can still get to the free throw line.

Why Ohio State Will Win

Minnesota still can’t shoot.

It didn’t hit 40% from the field in any of the last four games, and that continued against Northwestern making just 37%. That’s not going to fly against the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State D isn’t a rock, and it’s not great at stopping the three, but that’s okay – Minnesota can’t shoot from the outside.

The Buckeyes don’t make enough mistakes to give the Gophers easy points, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State commits a TON of fouls.

The Gophers shot 29 free throws in the first meeting, and they’re going to get to the line that much again to stay alive. But Ohio State is better at shooting free throws, and it’s better at shooting, period.

Minnesota is playing with house money at this point, but it’s about to give it all back with one big Buckeye scoring run – and a LONG Gopher drought – to put this away.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Ohio State 73, Minnesota 64

Must See Rating: 3

