Notre Dame vs Wake Forest College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs Wake Forest prediction and college basketball game preview and prediction.

Notre Dame vs Wake Forest Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Notre Dame (10-14) vs Wake Forest (6-15) Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The two teams played once this season with the Irish rolling 79-58 in South Bend. They hit 51% from the field, was on from three, and destroyed the Demon Deacons on the boards.

But that’s the norm for Wake Forest.

It can’t come up with rebounds, it’s awful a guarding the three, and it’s last int eh ACC in field goal percentage. On a run of seven straight losses, the team struggles to get to 30% shooting from the field and has only hit the 40% mark from three once since the loss to the Irish.

Notre Dame might be in the midst of a rough season, but it managed to beat ACC regular season champ Florida State by ten on Saturday, and …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Yeah, FSU didn’t really care with the ACC title already wrapped up.

So what is Wake Forest doing right? It might struggle to hit threes, but it shoots a ton of them and makes a lot in a strength-in-numbers way. The Irish are awful at defending the three, allowing teams to hit 40% or more in four of the last eight games.

Notre Dame doesn’t make up for its mistakes with offensive rebounds and doesn’t do a thing to force mistakes – it’s one of the worst teams in the country at forcing turnovers.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team can hit their threes?

Wake Forest hasn’t been able to make enough shots from anywhere, and Notre Dame has been just good enough at times and the defense is just a wee bit better. It’s not going to anything aesthetically pleasing, but the Irish will be happy to keep their season rolling.

Notre Dame vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 76, Wake Forest 67

Line: Notre Dame -8, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

