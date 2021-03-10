Notre Dame vs North Carolina College Basketball Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs North Carolina prediction and college basketball game preview.

Notre Dame vs North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ACC Network

Notre Dame (11-14) vs North Carolina (16-9) Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Well that was fun.

Notre Dame was looking like it was tired of this whole 2020-2021 college basketball season thing as Wake Forest was rocking and rolling for most of the game. One massive run and a Trey Wertz last-second bomb of a three later – in an 80-77 win – and the Irish get to play another day.

Throw in the win over Florida State – even though FSU had the ACC regular season championship wrapped up and wasn’t totally into it – and Notre Dame has had a fun week.

It played North Carolina well in a 66-65 loss in early January, doing a nice job of surviving despite getting destroyed on the boards. It’s a team that’s been solid at playing just about any style and keeping games close, if not win – at least against the mediocre.

Why North Carolina Will Win

Oh yeah, the rebounds.

Notre Dame isn’t great on the glass, it’s one of the worst teams in the country at generating offensive boards, and it’s about to get crushed by a Tar Heel team that doesn’t do a whole lot right, but it’s one of the best in the country at attacking missed shots.

North Carolina is at its best when it’s moving the ball around well. 5-1 on the year – the one loss to Iowa back in early December – when coming up with 20 or more assists, it’s about to do whatever it wants against a Notre Dame defense that’s among the worst in the nation at generating steals.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Notre Dame be that team that just wants to play loose, free, and goes on a weird tournament run when everything seems to be just right? Yeah, but that’s not going to happen.

North Carolina might be maddening, but it’ll get enough offensive rebounds to make up for a whole slew of misses in a tougher game than it might like.

Notre Dame vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 77, Notre Dame 70

Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u:149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

