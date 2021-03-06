Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs Eastern Washington Eagles prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Northern Arizona vs Eastern Washington Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Roos Field, Chaney, WA

Network: Pluto TV

Northern Arizona (1-0) vs Eastern Washington (0-1) Game Preview

Why Northern Arizona Will Win

Now that’s how you open a season.

Oklahoma State transfer Keondre Wudtee threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the final moments to get by Southern Utah 34-33. Southern Utah might not be anything special, but it was still a good win in a fun game – it turned into a shootout after needing a while to get going.

Idaho isn’t supposed to be anything special, either, and it managed to get by Eastern Washington 28-21. The Vandals almost threw for 300 yards and hit on enough big plays to pull it off.

Wudtee and the passing game have to keep things moving. There isn’t going to be a whole of on the ground, but control the clock, keep the EWU offense off the field, and …

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

Eastern Washington is better than that.

The Eagles have the talent, and they have the offensive parts to be far sharper and far more dangerous than they were in Idaho. Eric Barriere threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, and he should be able to do that again against a NAU defense that’s going to need a while to get nasty, if that’s even possible.

Southern Utah’s Justin Miller threw five touchdown passes, the Thunderbirds kept on pressing, and they controlled the game right up until the very end with the ball in their possession for over 40 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Washington got the mulligan out of the way.

It’s a much, much better team than it looked against Idaho, and it’s about to show it with a big day from the passing attack that’s going to be more sensational than satisfactory.

Northern Arizona vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Eastern Washington 41, Northern Arizona 24

Line: Eastern Washington -14, o/u: 64

Must See Rating: 2

