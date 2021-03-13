North Texas vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview: C-USA Tournament Final

Conference USA Tournament Final: North Texas Mean Green vs WKU Hilltoppers prediction and college basketball game preview.

North Texas vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

North Texas (16-9) vs WKU (20-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why North Texas Will Win

The Mean Green had issues over the end of the regular season – the shooting was there but the defense wasn’t – and then they got on a run at the right time in the Conference USA Tournament. They pulled of a brilliant defensive performance in a 54-48 win over Louisiana Tech, and now they’ve got their shot at the title.

Defense, defense, defense – the football team could’ve only wished to be this strong defensively. The Mean Green are great from three and decent on the boards, but they’re here with that D that allowed more than 70 points just once in the last 12 games.

However …

Why WKU Will Win

WKU can play a little defense, too.

The Hilltoppers stopped UAB in a 64-60 win that – with some due respect to North Texas – might have been for the Conference USA championship.

The Hilltoppers were great at making the key shots in the second half and held firm on the boards in the low-scoring fight. They’re better than North Texas on the boards and have a bit more scoring pop.

It’s a team built to handle a low-scoring game like this should be.

What’s Going To Happen

North Texas doesn’t take a ton of shots, but it’s ultra-efficient offensively to go along with that great defense. There’s one massive problem, though …

Free throws.

WKU is the best team in Conference USA on the line, and North Texas struggles to get there. It’s going to be a battle with the Hilltoppers coming up with at least three more made free throws.

North Texas vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 65, North Texas 61

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: PICK, o/u: 129

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Michigan State Spartans

1: MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage