North Dakota State vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

North Dakota State Bison vs Missouri State Bears prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

North Dakota State vs Missouri State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Plaster Stadium, Springfield, MO

Network: ESPN+

North Dakota State (1-1) vs Missouri State (1-0) Game Preview

Why North Dakota State Will Win

You really think North Dakota State is as mediocre as it looked in the first two games?

Yeah, Trey Lance really was that good and might be that irreplaceable, but he doesn’t play defense – Southern Illinois cranked up 443 yards in the 38-14 win over the Bison.

So why is any of this a positive? The offense that struggled so much over the first few games might not be its old explosive self, but it should be able to grind on a Missouri State defense that had problems with a Western Illinois passing game that isn’t supposed to be that great – MSU won 30-24 – and the Bear running game wasn’t great.

The line throughout the FCS spring season continues – assume North Dakota State isn’t North Dakota State because it was February football and not because the program has fallen off the map. However …

Why Missouri State Will Win

No, this really isn’t North Dakota State, but …

What if it is?

Zeb Noland has struggled – barely hitting half of his passes and with few big downfield plays – and the team only generated 268 yards of total offense in the loss to SIU. Worst of all, the defense couldn’t get off the field, allowing third down conversion after third down conversion as the Bison got destroyed in the time of possession battle – SIU had the ball for over 41 minutes.

Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State team might not be expected to come up with a massive season, but Jaden Johnson had a decent day throwing the ball and the defensive front was a wall, only allowing 1.6 yards per carry and 48 rushing yards.

What’s Going To Happen

This still won’t be the North Dakota State team that everyone wants, but it’ll come up with a workmanlike win over a Missouri State team that will hang around a bit, but will turn it over a few key times to screw it all up.

North Dakota State vs Missouri State Prediction, Line

North Dakota State 38, Missouri State 13

Line: North Dakota State -18, o/u: 45

Must See Rating: 2.5

