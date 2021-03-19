North Carolina vs Wisconsin Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (8) North Carolina (18-10) vs (9) Wisconsin (17-12) prediction and college basketball game preview.

North Carolina vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: CBS

North Carolina vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Is it just a case of the Badgers playing in the best conference in college basketball?

They hit a wall with a hard thud over the back half of the season losing six of their last eight games, but who were those six losses to? Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, and Iowa three times. No shame there.

There weren’t any brutal blowouts other than the first loss to the Hawkeyes. The Badgers were able to hang with the best of the best, they shot well from the field field, and when they got to the free throw line they were automatic – they’ve made 27 of their last 29.

North Carolina is a turnover machine, and the Badgers lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game – capitalizing on every defensive stop is a must. The Tar Heels – normally – can’t shoot a lick from three, they’re even worse from the free throw line, and …

Why North Carolina Will Win

North Carolina can still really, really rebound.

It might not be all that great from the field, but it passes the ball around well to get the open shots. It might not be all that great from the free throw line, but it makes everything it takes. It might not do enough from three, but it leads the nation in offensive rebounds.

Wisconsin has to limit the possessions, use its defense to slow things down and squeeze the pressure at both ends, but this only works if the team gets the defensive rebound and ends the trip. That’s not happening against these Tar Heels.

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin has the experience you want in the NCAA Tournament, it has the good guard play, and it has the best scoring defense in the loaded Big Ten, and …

It’s going to get absolutely destroyed on the glass.

This is hardly a perfect North Carolina team, and it got whacked by Syracuse, Virginia, and Marquette when the offense just didn’t do anything against their respective defenses, but the Badgers don’t have the same D of past teams.

North Carolina vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

North Carolina 69, Wisconsin 66

Line: North Carolina -1.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

