North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Tech Hokies prediction and college basketball game preview.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ESPN

North Carolina (17-9) vs Virginia Tech (15-5) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

One word when it comes to North Carolina’s 101-59 win over Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Tournament …

YEEEEEEEEEEESH.

The Tar Heels came up with 54 rebounds, went off in the second half, and the defense locked down hard as they pulled away in the somewhat-shocking blowout.

They might be a bit hit-or-miss lately – they couldn’t guard against Marquette and failed to come through against Syracuse, but blowout Duke and Louisville and tagged Florida State – but if they play like they did against the Irish, look out.

They lead the nation in rebounding, and Virginia Tech is the second-worst rebounding team in the ACC.

The North Carolina defense might not be anything great overall, but it’s been outstanding at stopping the three lately, and the Hokies have to heat up despite not playing for a few weeks.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech is certainly rested.

No, they can’t rebound with North Carolina, but make the shots and that’s not a problem.

It hasn’t played since beating Wake Forest on February 27th, and they’re about to get on the move. They made half of their shots in the win over the Demon Deacons, were fantastic in the stunning sin over Virginia – hitting half of their threes – and they’re going to have to be hot right away.

For all of the good things the Tar Heels do, they’re a turnover machine. Virginia Tech doesn’t come up with steals, but it’ll generate a few.

What’s Going To Happen

Can North Carolina keep this going? A world-beater over the last two games against Duke and Notre Dame, now it has to step it up even more defensively.

Virginia Tech isn’t spectacular, but it’s a rock-solid team that can D up to stop the Tar Heels from the outside, but will have too many problems on the boards.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

North Carolina 76, Virginia Tech 71

Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

